WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement on Stellantis and United Auto Workers’ (UAW) announcement that Stellantis will invest in upgrading its U.S. auto plants across the country, including investing $1.2 billion in the Belvidere Assembly plant in Illinois. As a result of the investment, approximately 1,500 jobs will come back to the Belvidere Assembly plant, which was also selected to build Stellantis’ next mid-size truck:

“Stellantis’ investment in auto plants across the country, especially at Belvidere Assembly plant, is welcome news. And with the support of UAW, our nation’s auto industry is moving toward developing a more sustainable, cleaner future for transportation.

“We are encouraged that Stellantis understands that, tapping Belvidere to build the company’s next mid-size pickup truck. This $1.2 billion investment in Belvidere is a major win for our state, our economy, and the 1,500 workers who can come back to the assembly line. Stellantis and the UAW’s continued commitment in expanding American manufacturing and creating new jobs across the country is critical to our economic prosperity.”

The lawmakers have been strong advocates for the Belvidere Assembly plant and its workers. In October 2023, Stellantis reached a deal with striking UAW workers that included restarting the Belvidere Assembly plant, establishing a parts distribution center, and constructing a new electric vehicle plant while offering employees a 25 percent increase in base wages.

