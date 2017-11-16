WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement:

"There is never an excuse for this behavior—ever. What Senator Franken did was wrong, and it should be referred to the Ethics Committee for review."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement on Senator Al Franken:

“These types of actions are simply unacceptable and should be reviewed by the Ethics Committee. Women across America should be able to feel safe in their workplace, and they deserve our support when coming forward with allegations of misconduct.”

More like this:

Gov. Pritzker Signs Landmark Sonya Massey Bill
Aug 13, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Signs Landmark Sonya Massey Bill
Aug 14, 2025
Duckworth Meets with Illinois Teachers to Discuss Support for Schools as Donald Trump Guts the Department of Education
Jul 30, 2025
Congresswoman Budzinski, Senator Durbin, and Leader Jeffries Fight to Protect Head Start During Springfield Visit
Aug 13, 2025
Giannoulias Legislation to Enhance Protections for Illinois Libraries and Librarians Signed into Law
Aug 7, 2025

 