Durbin, Duckworth Statement On Passing Of Four American Soldiers During Military Training Exercise In Lithuania
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a combat Veteran, released the following statement on the tragic death of four American soldiers, including Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr. of Joliet, Illinois, during a military training exercise in Lithuania:
“The loss of four American servicemembers in Lithuania during a training exercise is nothing short of heartbreaking. We must never forget their dedication to serving this country and the NATO alliance.
“Our thoughts are with the Duenez family and the Joliet community as they grieve the loss of Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., a son, a husband, and a father.”