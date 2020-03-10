WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declared a state of emergency in response to new cases of coronavirus:

“This is a commonsense, proactive measure to ensure the health and safety of Illinoisans. We commend Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, and health care workers throughout Illinois who are on the front lines of this public health challenge. We will continue to keep in close contact with the public health agencies at the federal level and monitor this very carefully. We will also do everything we can at the federal level to secure resources and funding to combat the spread of this virus.”

