WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representative Robin Kelly (D-IL-02) today introduced the bicameral “Wear Orange” Resolution, which designates June 6, 2025, as National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the entire month of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Month. Each year, nearly 43,000 people in the United States are killed, and 97,000 injured by gun violence.

June 2 is the birthday of Chicago teen Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in a Chicago park in 2013, just days after performing in the parade for President Obama’s second inauguration. This tragic event moved the lawmakers to designate the first Friday in June as a time to recognize Hadiya nationally.

In Hadiya’s memory, the resolution encourages people to wear orange, the color hunters wear for safety, to promote awareness of gun violence, and to serve as a reminder that people are not targets. Additionally, this resolution aims to bring community leaders together and encourage new approaches to creating safer communities.

“Think about this for a moment—guns are now the number one killer of America's children. And one in five Americans now say they’ve lost a loved one to gun violence,” Durbin said. “Our country’s gun violence epidemic is simply unacceptable. Hadiya Pendleton was only 15 years old when she was senselessly shot and killed in Chicago. On what would have been—should have been—her 28th birthday, I will proudly ‘Wear Orange’ as a sign of my dedication to finally putting an end to this public health crisis.”

“It’s devastating how often our country is forced to grieve before another wave of senseless gun violence shatters more lives,” said Duckworth. “During this year’s Gun Violence Awareness Month, we must not only honor the victims of gun violence in Chicago and throughout our country, but we must also recommit to taking action that will help keep our children and our communities safe. American families depend on it.”

“When I fight to end gun violence, I fight for every survivor and victim, including Hadiya Pendleton, who was killed in the Second District just months before I was sworn into office,” said Kelly. “Since Hadiya’s family and friends started Wear Orange, the color has become a beacon for action and advocacy. Today, on what would have been Hadiya’s 28th birthday, we remember her legacy and dedicate ourselves to ending this public health crisis that has stolen too many lives.”

Along with Durbin and Duckworth, the resolution is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Peter Welch (D-VT), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Ruben Gallego (D-NM), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Ed Markey (D-MA), and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

Full text of the resolution is available here.

