Durbin, Duckworth, Rep. Kelly Introduce Wear Orange Resolution For Gun Violence Awareness

CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representative Robin Kelly (D-IL-2) have introduced a Congressional resolution establishing June 3, 2022, as “National Gun Violence Awareness Day” and designating June as “National Gun Violence Awareness Month.” Today, communities across the country will participate in a Gun Violence Prevention Day of Action.

Every day, 321 people are shot in the United States according to Brady United. This resolution asks citizens and community leaders to give heightened attention to gun violence during the month of June, as gun violence typically spikes at the start of the summer months, and to work together to make our communities safer long-term. Kelly and Durbin have introduced the resolution each year since 2016.

This resolution, in part, also honors the life of Hadiya Pendleton. Just days after performing at President Obama’s inauguration in 2013, she was shot and killed in a park, a place where young people are supposed to be safe. Hadiya should have been celebrating her 25th birthday this June.

“It’s clear: gun violence is an epidemic in this country. From horrific mass shootings to the daily toll of gun deaths and injuries, too many families are losing children, parents, siblings, and loved ones to gunfire,” said Durbin. “As we head into the summer season when shootings typically increase, we remember the victims of gun violence like Hadiya Pendleton and recommit ourselves to real solutions to curb this crisis. I urge my Republican colleagues to work alongside Democrats to finally pass federal legislation to expand background checks and adopt other commonsense safety reforms that Americans overwhelmingly support.”

“As our nation reels from repeated acts of senseless mass gun violence, we are reminded that far too many of our friends and loved ones have had their lives tragically cut short,” said Duckworth. “During this year’s Gun Violence Awareness Month, we must not only honor the victims of gun violence like Hadiya, the teachers and elementary students in Uvalde and the patrons in Buffalo but commit to taking action that will protect our children and help keep our communities safe.”

“I encourage my constituents and all Americans to wear orange this Friday, June 3rd, to help bring attention to this national emergency and show your support for gun violence prevention efforts,” said Kelly. “The overwhelming majority of American people are demanding lifesaving, common sense gun safety laws, and this week, Congress will take action on several gun violence prevention bills, including my Prevent Gun Trafficking Act. The appalling violence being inflicted on our communities daily must be addressed.”

As of May 31, 2022, 17,913 Americans have been killed by gun violence this year, and 14,967 people have been injured according to Gun Violence Archive. These injuries do not include the countless Americans traumatized by gun violence.

The Senate is currently working on a bipartisan package of gun violence prevention legislation that will be called for a vote in the coming weeks.

Text of the resolution is available here.

