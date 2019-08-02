NOTE: These are statements by Illinois senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth on the recently passed bipartisan budget.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after voting for the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019:

“This important agreement will avoid harmful cuts to domestic priorities and prevent a default on our nation’s debt. Most importantly, this agreement will help prevent another disastrous government shutdown. While not perfect, this budget agreement will finally allow Congress to work on this year’s appropriations bills and invest in the programs that the American people rely on.”

Following the Senate’s passage of a bipartisan compromise that ends sequestration and eliminates the risk of a catastrophic unilateral default, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“Today’s bipartisan compromise ends the threat of devastating across-the-board sequester cuts to critical programs, provides billions in additional funds to carry out the 2020 census and prevents the economic catastrophe that would come from defaulting on our debt. That’s why, even though I may not agree with every aspect of this agreement, I appreciate that both parties were able to come together to find a compromise that benefits everyday Americans.”

