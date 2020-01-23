WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with a group of Illinois mayors who are in Washington, D.C. for the United States Conference of Mayors' 88th Winter Meeting. Durbin, Duckworth, and the mayors discussed Illinois priorities, including transportation infrastructure, rural broadband, affordable housing, improving Amtrak service throughout Illinois, and marijuana.

“Senator Duckworth and I will continue to support our Illinois mayors in any way we can here in Washington,” Durbin said. “We can move our cities and towns forward by working to bring federal dollars home to increase access to affordable housing, expand rural broadband services, improve Amtrak service, provide increased transportation funding, and so much more.”

“I enjoyed hearing from local leaders from all across Illinois today about their transportation and infrastructure needs,” Duckworth said. “I’ll continue working alongside Senator Durbin to make our state’s transportation systems safer and more efficient for all Illinoisans.”

Mayors in attendance today included:

  • Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago
  • Mayor Rodney Craig, Hanover Park
  • Mayor Nancy Rotering, Highland Park
  • Mayor Bill McLeod, Hoffman Estates
  • Mayor Chris Koos, Normal
  • Mayor Leon Rockingham, North Chicago
  • Mayor Kyle Moore, Quincy
  • Mayor Jason Ashmore, Sesser
  • Mayor Stephen Hagerty, Evanston
  • Mayor Sam Cunningham, Waukegan
  • Mayor Steve Chirico, Naperville

