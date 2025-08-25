SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth today led all Democratic members of the Illinois delegation in sending a letter to President Trump urging the White House to grant Governor J.B. Pritzker’s request for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) for Illinois, to help Calhoun, Cook, and Jersey Counties recover from severe storm damage. In late July, severe storms that produced flash floods passed through the Chicago area and Calhoun and Jersey Counties.

“We write in support of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s request for federal assistance for the State of Illinois to help three Illinois counties recover from severe storm damage that occurred from July 25-28, 2025. Specifically, he requests a Major Disaster Declaration for Calhoun, Cook (including the city of Chicago), and Jersey Counties,” wrote the lawmakers.

“Governor Pritzker has indicated that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments. We support his request for authorization of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance to aid in recovery. Additionally, we support his request for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) physical and economic injury disaster declaration for the affected counties. This would enable low interest SBA disaster loans, including physical and economic injury loans, to support affected individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations,” the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers continued their letter, emphasizing the severity of the storms.

“During the July 25-28, 2025, period, a multi-day severe weather episode passed through Calhoun, Cook, and Jersey Counties, resulting in intense thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding. The flash flooding due to this severe weather resulted in widespread inundation of viaducts and basements, road closures, infrastructure strain, and numerous water rescues. Radar and gauge observations documented peak rainfall rates of up to three inches per hour, with accumulations of two to six inches across affected zones, equating to 50 to 150 percent above average July rainfall,” the lawmakers wrote. “Subsequent damage has impacted homeowners, businesses, and local governments. As such, the Governor seeks timely federal assistance from FEMA and SBA.”

In addition to Durbin and Duckworth, the letter was signed by all Democratic members of the Illinois congressional delegation, including Jonathan Jackson (D-IL-01), Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), Delia Ramierz (D-IL-03), Jesús G. “Chuy” García (D-IL-04), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Sean Casten (D-IL-06), Danny Davis (D-IL-07), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-09), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13), Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), and Eric Sorensen (D-IL-17).

Article continues after sponsor message

Full text of the letter is available here and below:

August 22, 2025

Dear Mr. President:

We write in support of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s request for federal assistance for the State of Illinois to help three Illinois counties recover from severe storm damage that occurred from July 25-28, 2025. Specifically, he requests a Major Disaster Declaration for Calhoun, Cook (including the city of Chicago), and Jersey Counties.

Governor Pritzker has indicated that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments. We support his request for authorization of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance to aid in recovery. Additionally, we support his request for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) physical and economic injury disaster declaration for the affected counties. This would enable low interest SBA disaster loans, including physical and economic injury loans, to support affected individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

During the July 25-28, 2025, period, a multi-day severe weather episode passed through Calhoun, Cook, and Jersey Counties, resulting in intense thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding. The flash flooding due to this severe weather resulted in widespread inundation of viaducts and basements, road closures, infrastructure strain, and numerous water rescues. Radar and gauge observations documented peak rainfall rates of up to three inches per hour, with accumulations of two to six inches across affected zones, equating to 50 to 150 percent above average July rainfall. Subsequent damage has impacted homeowners, businesses, and local governments. As such, the Governor seeks timely federal assistance from FEMA and SBA.

Thank you in advance for your consideration of this important request. We stand ready to assist in any way appropriate.

More like this: