WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in introducing a bipartisan resolution to ensure the 2020 Census is fair and accurate. The resolution encourages individuals, families, and households across the United States to take part in the Census so that all communities can be counted. According to Forefront’s ‘IL Count Me In 2020’ initiative, Illinois stands to lose at least $1,800 per year for each person who goes uncounted—for a full decade until the next Decennial Census.

“As mandated by the Constitution, it is essential that the Census collects a full, fair, and accurate count of everyone in order to properly allocate federal funding and government resources,” said Durbin. “I hope that with this resolution we can encourage every person to participate, ensuring that every community has a voice and receives accurate congressional representation.”

“The census has a real impact on Americans’ lives and the Trump Administration’s repeated attempts to undermine this constitutional requirement threaten to hurt many vulnerable communities that have historically been undercounted,” said Duckworth. “A fair and accurate census matters because the results will not only help determine the distribution of Congressional seats but also federal funding. A lower response rate means that Illinois would potentially get fewer dollars than we need and less representation than we deserve. I hope this resolution will raise awareness and encourage all Americans to participate in the 2020 Census.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The 2020 Census is a constitutionally mandated undertaking. The data collected is used to properly allocate seats for the U.S. House of Representatives and state legislatures. It also directs more than $800 billion annually in federal funding to state and local communities.

The resolution recognizes the importance and significance of the 2020 Census and encourages all people to participate. It concludes that it is the civic duty of every person to ensure that the 2020 Census is as accurate as possible.

Joining Durbin, Duckworth, Schatz, and Murkowski in introducing this resolution are Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Mike Braun (R-IN), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Tom Carper (D-DE), Susan Collins (R-ME), Chris Coons (D-DE), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Mazie Hirono (D- HI), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Doug Jones (D-AL), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Angus King (I-ME), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Joe Manchin (D-WW), Ed Markey (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Patty Murray (D-WA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Tina Smith (D-MN), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Jon Tester (D-MT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mark Warner (D-VA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

More like this: