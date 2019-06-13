WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Tom Carper (D-DE), as well as 39 of their Senate colleagues, last week in introducing legislation directing the Trump Administration to meet the standards established by the historic Paris Climate Agreement and mitigate the long-term damage caused by the administration’s anti-environment actions. The International Climate Accountability Act would prevent the President from using funds to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord and develop a strategic plan for the country to meet its commitment under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

“Climate change isn’t some made-up hoax or some far-off nightmare – climate change is real, and it is here,” Duckworth said. “Climate change is one of the gravest environmental, economic and national security threats of our time, and we’re already experiencing its devastating effects in Illinois and across the country. Our military leaders have long understood that increased famine and drought caused by climate change are contributing to political instability across the globe – but it seems that our President does not. I’m proud to join my colleagues in advocating for the U.S. to meet the standards that were agreed to by nearly 175 countries to protect our environment for future generations.”

“Withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Accord will go down as one of the worst decisions of the Trump presidency,” Durbin said. “America should be leading the world when it comes to reducing carbon emissions and becoming more energy efficient. Our bill sets to reverse the Trump Administration’s retreat from the Paris Accord and fight its anti-environment policies.”

International Climate Accountability Act makes clear that the Paris Climate Agreement is critical to strengthening international cooperation to reduce global greenhouse emissions and hold high-emission nations accountable, and recognizes the important role the Agreement plays in protecting and advancing U.S. economic interests and foreign policy priorities around the globe.

The U.S. joined the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015 with nearly 200 other nations. In 2017, Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement – making the United States the only country to reject the climate accords.

The International Climate Accountability Act is also cosponsored by Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Tina Smith (D-MN), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Jack Reed (D-RI), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Chris Coons (D-DE), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Tom Udall (D-NM), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Angus King (I-ME), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Bob Casey (D-PA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jon Tester (D-MT), Doug Jones (D-AL), and Maria Cantwell (D-WA).

The legislation has been endorsed by the Center for American Progress, BlueGreen Alliance, Earthjustice, Environment America, Environmental Defense Fund, League of Conservation Voters, National Wildlife Federation, Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club and Union of Concerned Sciences.

