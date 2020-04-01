WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) in leading a group of their colleagues to demand better mobile internet service for low-income Americans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Improved internet access would help American families better work and learn from home and access vital telehealth resources.

The federal Lifeline service program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), provides free and discounted voice, text, and cellular internet service to nine million low-income Americans.

In a series of letters to Lifeline internet service providers, the Senators wrote, “During this public health crisis, it is imperative that internet providers, like your company, act to ensure that the millions of American families who depend on the Lifeline program are not left behind by an ever-growing digital divide.”

Basic wireless Lifeline service currently only provides 3GB of data per month, enough data to read emails and access the web, but not enough to telework or access telehealth resources. Many Lifeline providers also do not enable Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities for their devices, preventing children and families from using devices with larger screens, like tablets, laptops, and desktop computers to work or learn effectively from home.

The Senators requested Lifeline service providers take a number of steps to expand their service:

Enable hotspot access for all Lifeline subscribers, so they can connect laptops or tablets to smartphones that support this feature;

Ensure all Lifeline subscribers have access to 4G service, where available, with at least the same speed and priority of service that other resellers of mobile services of that network offer to their customers;

Provide no-cost upgrades to existing subscribers using older smartphones provided by the Lifeline provider that lack hotspot functionality;

Allow consumers to roll over some or all of their voice minutes and data allowances from one month to the next;

Work with their network operator — such as AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile, who have all pledged to help American families during this crisis — to substantially increase the monthly data allowance beyond 3 GB, at no cost to Lifeline subscribers; and

Provide subscribers with clear instructions on how to access their smartphone hotspot capability, including via text message.

“As a Lifeline provider, you have a unique opportunity to improve the education, health and economic outcomes of your subscribers during this pandemic,” the Senators continued.

The Senators requested responses from the internet service providers by April 5, 2020. The Senators sent individuals letters to the following Lifeline providers: Virgin Mobile, TracFone, Q Link Wireless LLC, Telrite Corporation, I-Wireless, Global Connection Inc of America, Sage Telecom Communications LLC, Boomerang Wireless LLC, Amerinex Communications Corp, American Broadband and Telecommunications Company, TruConnect Communications Inc., TAG Mobile LLC, Tempo Telecom LLC, Airvoice Wireless LLC, TerraCom Inc., Yourtel America Inc., True Wireless Inc., Assist Wireless LLC, Cintex Wireless LLC, and New Phone Wireless LLC.

Joining Durbin, Duckworth, and Wyden on the series of letters were Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Ed Markey (D-MA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kamala D. Harris (D-CA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Patty Murray (D-WA), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

