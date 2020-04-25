WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and 71 other Senators in a bipartisan letter calling for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Russell Vought to support radio and television broadcasters and local newspapers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our radio and television broadcasters and rural newspapers provide local and national news, emergency alerts, educational programs, and more to all corners of the United States. In many rural areas, broadcast stations are the predominant or only form of local information. It is important that local media are able to continue to provide their services during the COVID-19 pandemic so that Americans are able to stay up to date with the latest news and information,” the Senators wrote.

Along with Durbin, Duckworth, and Manchin, the letter was also signed by Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), John Barrasso (R-WY), Gary Peters (D-MI), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), John Boozman (R-AR), Ed Markey (D-MA), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Jon Tester (D-MT), James Inhofe (R-OK), Tom Udall (D-NM), John Cornyn (R-TX), Doug Jones (D-AL), John Thune (R-SD), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Rob Portman (R-OH), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Todd Young (R-IN), Tina Smith (D-MN), Shelley Moore Capitol (R-WV), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Pat Roberts (R-KS), Ben Cardin (D-MD), John Hoeven (R-ND), Angus King (I-ME), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Mike Braun (R-IN), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Martha McSally (R-AZ), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Susan Collins (R-ME), Bob Casey (D-PA), Tim Scott (R-SC), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Jeffrey Merkley (D-OR), Tom Carper (D-DE), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

