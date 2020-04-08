Durbin, Duckworth Announce More Than $52 Million In Federal Funding To Help Illinois Health Centers Respond To COVID-19
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Illinois will receive a total of $52,697,049 in federal grants to support 45 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in their COVID-19 response efforts. This funding comes from the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that both Durbin and Duckworth voted for to help increase COVID-19 screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and protective equipment, and boost telehealth capacity.
“The CARES Act is historic in its scope and size, and will thankfully provide much-needed aid to health centers around our state,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I made it a priority to include increased support for Community Health Centers the CARES Act, but we must continue to build on these efforts in the next coronavirus stimulus package. Our work is not done.”
"Lives are at stake across Illinois and our entire country because of COVID-19, and Community Health Centers are on the front lines,” Duckworth said. "I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding to help our state’s health centers continue to serve their communities during this public health crisis."
The following Illinois CHCs will receive funding:
- Access Community Health Network (Chicago): $4,241,405
- Alivio Medical Center (Chicago): $1,145,270
- Asian Human Services Family Health Center (Chicago): $895,370
- Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness, Inc (Olympia Fields): $1,861,895
- Cass County (Virginia): $583,430
- Central Counties Health Centers, Inc. (Springfield): $841,445
- Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington): $569,225
- Chicago Department of Health (Chicago): $1,712,084
- Chicago Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago): $1,236,695
- Christian Community Health Center (Chicago): $784,385
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp (Christopher): $1,247,930
- Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc (Cairo): $878,615
- Community Health Improvement Center (Decatur): $850,865
- Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago): $869,390
- Crusaders Central Clinic Association (Rockford): $1,616,360
- Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $2,265,530
- Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago): $1,081,430
- Family Christian Health Center (Harvey): $834,950
- Friend Family Health Center (Chicago): $1,171,760
- Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin): $1,770,230
- Hamdard Center for Health and Human Services NFP (Addison): $564,335
- Heartland Alliance Health (Chicago): $748,625
- Heartland Community Health Clinic (Peoria): $890,420
- Heartland International Health Centers (Chicago): $1,147,910
- Henderson County Rural Health Center (Oquawka): $580,820
- Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago): $1,077,350
- Inner City Muslim Action Network (Chicago): $563,000
- Knox County (Galesburg): $592,520
- Lake County (Waukegan): $1,490,120
- Lawndale Christian Health Center (Chicago): $1,739,540
- Macoupin County (Carlinville): $652,715
- Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago): $1,445,270
- PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park): $1,398,335
- Pillars Community Health (La Grange): $616,385
- Primecare Community Health, Inc. (Chicago): $921,185
- Promise Healthcare NFP (Champaign): $788,915
- Rural Health Inc. (Anna): $761,120
- Shawnee Health Service And Development Corporation (Carterville): $1,063,805
- Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, Inc. (East St. Louis): $2,311,505
- Southern Illinois University (Springfield): $1,040,210
- TCA Health, Inc. (Chicago): $671,555
- University of Illinois (Chicago): $1,250,705
- VNA Health Care (Aurora): $2,356,655
- Whiteside County (Rock Falls): $771,800
- Will County Community Health Center (Joliet): $793,985
