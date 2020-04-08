WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Illinois will receive a total of $52,697,049 in federal grants to support 45 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in their COVID-19 response efforts. This funding comes from the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that both Durbin and Duckworth voted for to help increase COVID-19 screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and protective equipment, and boost telehealth capacity.

“The CARES Act is historic in its scope and size, and will thankfully provide much-needed aid to health centers around our state,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I made it a priority to include increased support for Community Health Centers the CARES Act, but we must continue to build on these efforts in the next coronavirus stimulus package. Our work is not done.”

"Lives are at stake across Illinois and our entire country because of COVID-19, and Community Health Centers are on the front lines,” Duckworth said. "I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding to help our state’s health centers continue to serve their communities during this public health crisis."

The following Illinois CHCs will receive funding:

Access Community Health Network (Chicago): $4,241,405

Alivio Medical Center (Chicago): $1,145,270

Asian Human Services Family Health Center (Chicago): $895,370

Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness, Inc (Olympia Fields): $1,861,895

Cass County (Virginia): $583,430

Central Counties Health Centers, Inc. (Springfield): $841,445

Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington): $569,225

Chicago Department of Health (Chicago): $1,712,084

Chicago Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago): $1,236,695

Christian Community Health Center (Chicago): $784,385

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp (Christopher): $1,247,930

Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc (Cairo): $878,615

Community Health Improvement Center (Decatur): $850,865

Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago): $869,390

Crusaders Central Clinic Association (Rockford): $1,616,360

Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $2,265,530

Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago): $1,081,430

Family Christian Health Center (Harvey): $834,950

Friend Family Health Center (Chicago): $1,171,760

Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin): $1,770,230

Hamdard Center for Health and Human Services NFP (Addison): $564,335

Heartland Alliance Health (Chicago): $748,625

Heartland Community Health Clinic (Peoria): $890,420

Heartland International Health Centers (Chicago): $1,147,910

Henderson County Rural Health Center (Oquawka): $580,820

Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago): $1,077,350

Inner City Muslim Action Network (Chicago): $563,000

Knox County (Galesburg): $592,520

Lake County (Waukegan): $1,490,120

Lawndale Christian Health Center (Chicago): $1,739,540

Macoupin County (Carlinville): $652,715

Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago): $1,445,270

PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park): $1,398,335

Pillars Community Health (La Grange): $616,385

Primecare Community Health, Inc. (Chicago): $921,185

Promise Healthcare NFP (Champaign): $788,915

Rural Health Inc. (Anna): $761,120

Shawnee Health Service And Development Corporation (Carterville): $1,063,805

Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, Inc. (East St. Louis): $2,311,505

Southern Illinois University (Springfield): $1,040,210

TCA Health, Inc. (Chicago): $671,555

University of Illinois (Chicago): $1,250,705

VNA Health Care (Aurora): $2,356,655

Whiteside County (Rock Falls): $771,800

Will County Community Health Center (Joliet): $793,985

