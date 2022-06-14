Durbin, Duckworth Announce More Than $5 Million For Health Care Research In Illinois

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced $5,063,700 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants. The funding will go to research institutions throughout Illinois to invest in groundbreaking research, improved care, and efforts to treat illnesses and diseases.

“Illinois is home to world-class health care providers and research institutions. If we hope to expand our understanding of diseases, from degenerative neurological conditions to lung diseases, we must invest in developing new cures and treatments for families in need. Today’s announced support from the federal government is a smart investment in the providers and institutions that help advance public health,” Durbin said.

“By increasing support for biomedical research, we can help deliver real public health results for Illinois families,” Duckworth said. “I will keep working with Senator Durbin to make sure organizations and researchers have the federal support they need to improve research, provide accessible care and help save lives.”

Recipients of HHS grants include:

University of Illinois: $ 150,000

University of Chicago: $797,003

University of Chicago: $533,233

Northwestern University at Chicago: $ 575,736

Rush University Medical Center: $ 238,322

Northwestern University at Chicago: $ 1,494,909

Northwestern University at Chicago: $ 240,000

University of Illinois at Chicago: $582,175

University of Illinois at Chicago: $ 452,322

