Durbin, Duckworth Announce More Than $5 Million For Health Care Research In Illinois

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced $5,063,700 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants. The funding will go to research institutions throughout Illinois to invest in groundbreaking research, improved care, and efforts to treat illnesses and diseases.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Illinois is home to world-class health care providers and research institutions. If we hope to expand our understanding of diseases, from degenerative neurological conditions to lung diseases, we must invest in developing new cures and treatments for families in need. Today’s announced support from the federal government is a smart investment in the providers and institutions that help advance public health,” Durbin said.

“By increasing support for biomedical research, we can help deliver real public health results for Illinois families,” Duckworth said. “I will keep working with Senator Durbin to make sure organizations and researchers have the federal support they need to improve research, provide accessible care and help save lives.”

Recipients of HHS grants include:

  • University of Illinois: $ 150,000
  • University of Chicago: $797,003
  • University of Chicago: $533,233
  • Northwestern University at Chicago: $ 575,736
  • Rush University Medical Center: $ 238,322
  • Northwestern University at Chicago: $ 1,494,909
  • Northwestern University at Chicago: $ 240,000
  • University of Illinois at Chicago: $582,175
  • University of Illinois at Chicago: $ 452,322

More like this:

Durbin Meets With His Guest, Dr. Sokol, Ahead Of President Trump’s Address To Joint Session Of Congress
Mar 5, 2025
Durbin Meets With Argonne National Lab Director As Trump Administration Threatens Future Of Scientific Research
4 days ago
Durbin Shares Story Of Illinois Researcher At Usda Fired During DOGE’s Short-Sighted Purge Of Critical Government Employees
Mar 8, 2025
Durbin Announces Resolution To Support Critical Work At NIH As Elon Musk, President Trump Continue To Slash Funding
Feb 26, 2025
Durbin, Crapo Celebrate Senate Passage Of Bipartisan Resolution To Designate February As American Heart Month
Feb 25, 2025

 