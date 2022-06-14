Durbin, Duckworth Announce More Than $5 Million For Health Care Research In Illinois
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced $5,063,700 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants. The funding will go to research institutions throughout Illinois to invest in groundbreaking research, improved care, and efforts to treat illnesses and diseases.
“Illinois is home to world-class health care providers and research institutions. If we hope to expand our understanding of diseases, from degenerative neurological conditions to lung diseases, we must invest in developing new cures and treatments for families in need. Today’s announced support from the federal government is a smart investment in the providers and institutions that help advance public health,” Durbin said.
“By increasing support for biomedical research, we can help deliver real public health results for Illinois families,” Duckworth said. “I will keep working with Senator Durbin to make sure organizations and researchers have the federal support they need to improve research, provide accessible care and help save lives.”
Recipients of HHS grants include:
- University of Illinois: $ 150,000
- University of Chicago: $797,003
- University of Chicago: $533,233
- Northwestern University at Chicago: $ 575,736
- Rush University Medical Center: $ 238,322
- Northwestern University at Chicago: $ 1,494,909
- Northwestern University at Chicago: $ 240,000
- University of Illinois at Chicago: $582,175
- University of Illinois at Chicago: $ 452,322
