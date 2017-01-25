Article continues after sponsor message

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Illinois Department of Public Health and Planned Parenthood of Illinois a combined $3,437,000 in federal funding for preventive care services.

“This funding is integral in providing women and families with comprehensive family planning and preventive health services. From cancer screenings and birth control, to flu vaccines and routine physical exams, this funding helps keep Illinoisans healthy, happy, and educated,” said Durbin. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue our work to ensure that funding like this is available to help all women – no matter where they live, work, or how much money they have – access basic preventive care.”

“When I was struggling to put myself through college with student loans, Pell Grants and a part-time waitressing job, I had to rely on Planned Parenthood for my own basic healthcare needs. The preventive services these organizations provide—things like STD testing and breast cancer screenings—help prevent unwanted pregnancies and are important not only for women but for all Illinoisans. This funding will help ensure that more Illinoisans can receive these important health services, and I look forward to working with Senator Durbin to protect access nationwide,” said Duckworth.

Under today’s announcement, the Illinois Department of Public Health will receive $1,871,000 in funding and Planned Parenthood of Illinois will receive $1,566,000 in funding. Today’s funding will help ensure access to a broad range of preventive health services like natural family planning methods, infertility services, breast and cervical cancer screening and prevention services, STD and HIV prevention education, counseling, testing, and referral, and more for thousands of women and families in Illinois.

