Durbin, Duckworth Announce $6 Million For Runway Improvements At Springfield Airport

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced $6,020,767 in federal funding awarded to Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the airport’s reconstruction of taxiway lighting and runway updates.

“Today’s funding is a significant federal investment in the service and safety of those who fly in and out of Springfield’s airport, which is a critical element of Illinois economy,” said Durbin. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure our state’s regional airports have the federal resources needed to succeed.”

“Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport is an important economic engine for our state and Sangamon County, and making sure it has federal support to improve its infrastructure is critical,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding, and I will continue to advocate for investments that make our aviation system safer and more reliable and keep driving economic development in Illinois.”

