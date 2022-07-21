Durbin, Duckworth Announce $46.8 Million For Head Start Programs In Illinois
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced a total of $46,851,870 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to support Head Start services for children under the age of five in receiving wrap-around support in early learning and development.
“This federal investment will be put toward building the foundation for lifelong success for children by supporting their early learning, health, and family well-being,” Durbin said. “I hope these organizations will thrive and open up new opportunities to local Illinois families with this extra support.”
“Head Start and Early Head Start programs are critical for kids throughout Illinois to have the tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom,” Duckworth said. “Investments in early childhood education and parental support programs are investments in our future. I’m proud to continue supporting this program with Senator Durbin to help children reach their full potential.”
Recipients of the Head Start grants include:
- Illinois Action for Children: $6,914,619
- Board of Education (INC): $2,178,465
- Illinois Department of Human Services: $3,601,798
- Mount Vernon City Schools, District 80: $1,867,975
- Illinois Valley Economic Development Corp: $2,210,120
- Southern Illinois University: $3,923,429
- Springfield Urban League, Inc.: $6,494,331
- Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago, Inc.: $13,533,713
- Evanston/Skokie Community Consolidated School District 65: $3,253,588
- Rock Island-Milan School District, Inc.: $2,873,832
