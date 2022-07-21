Durbin, Duckworth Announce $46.8 Million For Head Start Programs In Illinois

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced a total of $46,851,870 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to support Head Start services for children under the age of five in receiving wrap-around support in early learning and development.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This federal investment will be put toward building the foundation for lifelong success for children by supporting their early learning, health, and family well-being,” Durbin said. “I hope these organizations will thrive and open up new opportunities to local Illinois families with this extra support.”

“Head Start and Early Head Start programs are critical for kids throughout Illinois to have the tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom,” Duckworth said. “Investments in early childhood education and parental support programs are investments in our future. I’m proud to continue supporting this program with Senator Durbin to help children reach their full potential.”

Recipients of the Head Start grants include:

  • Illinois Action for Children: $6,914,619
  • Board of Education (INC): $2,178,465
  • Illinois Department of Human Services: $3,601,798
  • Mount Vernon City Schools, District 80: $1,867,975
  • Illinois Valley Economic Development Corp: $2,210,120
  • Southern Illinois University: $3,923,429
  • Springfield Urban League, Inc.: $6,494,331
  • Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago, Inc.: $13,533,713
  • Evanston/Skokie Community Consolidated School District 65: $3,253,588
  • Rock Island-Milan School District, Inc.: $2,873,832

More like this:

Duckworth to Host Illinois Head Start Executive Director Lauri Morrison-Frichtl at Joint Address
Mar 4, 2025
Sen. Durbin Questions Cutting Basic Services For Families
Jan 29, 2025
Legislators To Connect With Older Adults At SSP For AARP Illinois Sponsored Panel Discussion
4 days ago
Legislators, Illinois Governor, Respond To President Trump's March 4 Address To Congress
Mar 5, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Secures Preliminary Injunctions In Two Lawsuits Challenging Trump Administration Policies
Mar 8, 2025

 