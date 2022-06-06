Durbin, Duckworth Announce $245,000 In Epa Funding To Support Water Quality Monitoring

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $245,000, through the BEACH Act grant program, to Illinois. The grant funding will support the state in developing and implementing a beach monitoring and notification program that will protect the public by monitoring beaches for bacteria, identifying local pollution sources, and reporting these results to EPA.

“The Great Lakes boast of family-friendly beaches in Northern Illinois. Today’s announcement affirms that this precious natural resource is well worth protecting,” Durbin said. “As summer begins, EPA’s funding will help ensure that these beaches remain a safe vacation spot for all residents and visitors.”

“The Great Lakes are the source of drinking water for tens of millions of Americans, support millions of jobs and bring joy to countless tourists and Illinois families every summer,” said Duckworth. “I’m glad this support from the EPA will help protect the health of this precious natural resource and I’ll keep working to ensure every American has better access to and can enjoy clean, safe water.

