Senator discusses 2016 Illinois infrastructure priorities ahead of President Obama's last State of the Union WASHINGTON D.C. – In a meeting with the Transportation for Illinois Coalition, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today discussed the Illinois impact of the long-term transportation bill – the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act – passed by Congress and signed into law by the President in December of last year. Members of the group also stressed the importance of making investments in infrastructure a national priority in 2016.



“Our ability to keep growing our economy depends on a strong, well-maintained transportation infrastructure that moves people and goods across the country safely and efficiently,” said Durbin. “As a member of the House-Senate Conference Committee that produced a bipartisan long-term transportation bill, I was at the table working to protect Illinois’ important, job-creating infrastructure priorities. In his State of the Union tonight, I hope President Obama builds on that success by stressing the economic importance of continued investment in America’s highways, bridges, airports, rails and ports.”



The FAST Act authorizes and funds transportation programs for the next 5 years. Durbin – who was a member of the Conference Committee tasked with finding a compromise between the House and Senate versions of the transportation bill – said that the FAST Act will provide the certainty that businesses and state governments, like Illinois, need to plan critical infrastructure projects, create good-paying jobs and support Illinois businesses. Additional information on Illinois transportation priorities included in the FAST Act can be found on Senator Durbin's WEBSITE.