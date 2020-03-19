WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with members of the Illinois Restaurant Association. On a call with the members, Durbin asked how the pandemic will impact the Illinois restaurant industry and discussed how Congress is planning to support restaurant employees and small businesses as normal operations come to a halt. This week, Governor Pritzker announced that all Illinois restaurants and bars would be closed for dine-in customers through March 30. Delivery, drive-thru, and curbside pickup are still allowed.

“Our response to the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to the restaurant industry must be a targeted approach that provides financial relief for small businesses and workers. Restaurants in Illinois will lose revenue and be forced to make tough choices in the coming weeks, and Congress should provide assistance to keep these small businesses and their employees afloat during this national crisis,” Durbin said.

