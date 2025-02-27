WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Dr. Jay Gambetta, Vice President of IBM Quantum, to discuss Illinois’ position as a leader in quantum computing. During their meeting, Durbin received an update on IBM’s plans to join the Illinois Quantum Microelectronics Park (IQMP) on the South Side of Chicago. IBM plans to build a commercial quantum computer at the park and train the needed quantum workforce through the National Quantum Algorithms Center. Illinois has invested $500 million to scale-up quantum computing and microelectronics research and development (R&D) by attracting companies, researchers, suppliers, and users to IQMP. The quantum park is currently anchored by PsiQuantum, with plans for the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency to join the site soon.

Durbin and Dr. Gambetta also strategized about a path forward for Durbin’s bipartisan Department of Energy (DOE) Quantum Leadership Act. The legislation, which earned the endorsement of IBM, aims to reinvigorate R&D projects at DOE by authorizing more than $2.5 billion in funding over the next five years— well above the $625 million for DOE-related programs laid out in the now-expired National Quantum Initiative Act of 2018.

“Illinois is poised to be a global hub for quantum computing, and it’s critical that we continue to invest in R&D to keep the momentum going,” Durbin said. “I sat down today with Dr. Jay Gambetta from IBM Quantum to hear about the company’s plans to join the IQMP campus. We also discussed ways to garner more support for my bipartisan DOE Quantum Leadership Act. We are on the path to lead the quantum revolution, and I will continue to be a champion for the quantum technology that will advance the medical, financial, and materials industries, among countless others.”

Durbin has been a strong supporter of advancing quantum research. Last July, he visited MxD in Chicago to discuss integrating quantum technology into manufacturing processes. He also joined Illinois leaders to announce the new partnership between the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Illinois—Quantum Proving Ground—to promote quantum computing research, development, and manufacturing in the state. In June 2024, Durbin met with Dr. Stefanie Tompkins, Director of DARPA, to discuss Illinois’ role in R&D in the defense industry.

Last summer, Durbin joined Illinois leaders in celebrating the newly-announced location of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park’s (IQMP) location at USX on the South Side of Chicago and the announcement of the quantum campus’ first anchor tenant, PsiQuantum. Illinois plans to invest $500 million into the new quantum campus to attract Fortune 500 companies and startups in quantum computing.

