SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke with Tim Killeen, the President of the University of Illinois System, to discuss fall reopening plans including the University’s contact tracing and testing strategies. The two also discussed the need for additional federal relief for higher education. Durbin is a cosponsor of the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act, which provides an additional $132 billion in support for institutions of higher education and students.

“The University of Illinois is leading the way in establishing a revolutionary contact tracing and testing strategy for its upcoming school year—one that holds the promise of benefitting students and faculty at all public universities in Illinois—but they never should have had to develop this system on their own. The federal government should already have acted to provide assistance to universities as they reopen campuses in the fall, and to improve their ability to test, trace, and teach our students in these unique times. The House already passed legislation to do so, but Senator McConnell has refused to act, citing a lack of urgency,” Durbin said.

As of late July, University of Illinois plans to offer a blend of in-person and remote learning.

