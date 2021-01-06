WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge (D-OH-11), President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). During their Zoom call, Durbin and Fudge spoke about the need to address the affordable housing crisis by investing in affordable housing and repairing the public housing stock. Durbin discussed how to bring economic opportunity to historically marginalized individuals and communities, including in East St. Louis, Illinois and Cairo, Illinois. Durbin and Fudge also discussed the need to protect renters during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented economic crisis. The recent COVID-19 relief bill included an extension of the federal eviction moratorium for renters through January 31.

“Last month, nearly one in four Illinois renters reported being behind on rent payments. The pandemic has put enormous strain on American families, and we must take aggressive action to keep families in their homes as we continue to fight the spread of the virus,” Durbin said. “It was great to speak with Rep. Fudge about her vision for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, how she plans to tackle the housing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and address the affordable housing crisis in Illinois and across America.

