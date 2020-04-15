SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today discussed the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on American workers with President of SEIU Healthcare Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Kansas, Greg Kelley. During the call, Durbin asked about nursing home and home care workers’ challenges during the public health crisis, including securing personal protective equipment and hazard pay. Durbin discussed his proposal for the fourth coronavirus relief package that would have the federal government cover the full cost of health insurance premiums during a national emergency to allow laid off workers to keep their employers’ health plan through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA).

“In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we cannot forget about the necessities of working families – health care, economic security, and paid sick leave. While Congress made valuable strides in these areas by expanding unemployment insurance and paid sick leave under the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, we still have a long way to go to protect American workers,” said Durbin. “I’m proud to partner with organizations like SEIU Healthcare to continue pushing for strong labor protections and offer support for workers during this public health crisis.”

