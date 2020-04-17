SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today discussed the COVID-19 pandemic response in Illinois with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 5 Administrator James Joseph. Durbin asked about FEMA’s progress on the Alternate Care Facility (ACF) at McCormick Place, as well as ensuring Illinoisans have access to much-needed resources including sufficient medical staff, personal protective equipment, sterilizing equipment, pharmacy caches, and additional Intensive Care Units (ICU). Administrator Joseph confirmed that FEMA is continuing to support the needs of federally-supported medical centers in the State.

“FEMA has a critical support role in Illinois when it comes to logistics in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. I urged Administrator Joseph to keep me informed on the progress his agency is making at McCormick Place, with regard to staffing and equipment, and in working with the State to identify any unmet needs. FEMA’s assistance is key in easing the burden on hospitals so we can effectively treat COVID-19 patients,” Durbin said.

