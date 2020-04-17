SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today discussed the COVID-19 pandemic response in Illinois with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 5 Administrator James Joseph. Durbin asked about FEMA’s progress on the Alternate Care Facility (ACF) at McCormick Place, as well as ensuring Illinoisans have access to much-needed resources including sufficient medical staff, personal protective equipment, sterilizing equipment, pharmacy caches, and additional Intensive Care Units (ICU). Administrator Joseph confirmed that FEMA is continuing to support the needs of federally-supported medical centers in the State.

“FEMA has a critical support role in Illinois when it comes to logistics in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. I urged Administrator Joseph to keep me informed on the progress his agency is making at McCormick Place, with regard to staffing and equipment, and in working with the State to identify any unmet needs. FEMA’s assistance is key in easing the burden on hospitals so we can effectively treat COVID-19 patients,” Durbin said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Tiger Talk Podcast Network Visits Illinois Capitol For Hands-On Learning
Apr 17, 2025
Durbin, Duckworth Join Bipartisan Letter Urging Trump Administration To Restore Renewable Fuel Standard Integrity, Promote Stable Growth
Apr 9, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Takes Action To Stop Trump Administration From Withholding Critical Emergency Funding
Mar 26, 2025
Illinois Gaming Board reminds Illinoisans March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month
Mar 14, 2025
Alton Leaders Detail Major Infrastructure Projects and Challenges
5 days ago

 