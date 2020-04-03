SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with the Illinois Municipal League Board of Directors and a group of Illinois mayors from across the State and heard how the pandemic is continuing to affecting local governments, small businesses, and essential services. Durbin discussed how social distancing measures are being implemented in the cities and villages across Illinois, and how provisions in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act can help state and local governments recover from lost tax revenue as a result of the pandemic.

“Illinois’ local governments are facing incredible challenges responding to this public health and economic crisis. Democrats pushed for the CARES Act to include provisions that help state and local governments recover from the financial losses they will incur because of COVID-19. The bill also supports workers and families by providing increased unemployment insurance, direct cash payments, and paid sick leave. I will continue to listen to the leaders in cities and villages throughout Illinois to hear how the federal government can support their efforts to keep people healthy and financially afloat during these unprecedented times,” Durbin said.

The CARES Act includes a State Fiscal Stabilization Fund, which provides $150 billion in direct federal grant funding to states, local governments, and tribes to help fund COVID-19 response and free up state and local funding for essential services and payroll. Illinois will receive an estimated $5 billion in direct federal funding under the program.

