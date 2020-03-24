WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) spoke with Council of Prison Locals (CPL) President Shane Fausey to receive an update on the situation that Bureau of Prisons (BOP) staff and inmates are facing at facilities across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to reach federal prisons. Despite this threat, the Trump Administration has not yet requested any additional funding for BOP to prepare for and combat the pandemic.

“Federal prisons will inevitably be a hotspot for the spread of coronavirus, especially among vulnerable staff and inmates. It is imperative for BOP to take immediate action to protect staff and inmates at federal prisons throughout the country and ensure that facilities are prepared to address this threat,” said Durbin.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

As of Monday, three BOP inmates have tested positive for COVID-19—one inmate at MDC Brooklyn in New York and two inmates at FCC Oakdale in Louisiana. Additionally, three BOP staff have tested positive for COVID-19, located in Grand Prairie, Texas; Yazoo, Missouri; and Leavenworth, Kansas.

Today, Durbin sent a bipartisan letter to the Department of Justice and BOP urging the agencies to use First Step Act authority to release or transfer to home confinement nonviolent inmates who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and least likely to reoffend.

More like this:

Community Development Week Returns to City of St. Louis, April 21–25, 2025
Yesterday
Waterloo Woman Sentenced For Embezzling $135,000 From Dupo School District
Feb 27, 2025
IDPH and Gov. Pritzker: Trump Administration Slashes Pledged Funding that Would Protect Illinoisans from Infectious Disease Outbreaks
Mar 27, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Against Trump Administration For Blocking Access To Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Education Funds
5 days ago
East St. Louis School District Seeks ESSER Funding Extension for HVAC Upgrades
Apr 5, 2025

 