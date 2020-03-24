WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, spoke with U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy to discuss the Army’s coronavirus response efforts. Durbin discussed the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and medical support, and asked about continued support for the State of Illinois.

“The U.S. Army will be a critical partner in this effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and Congress has to support its efforts on the ground. This is an all-hands on deck approach and Secretary McCarthy promised he would continue to work with the Administration to assist States like Illinois in need of medical resources, such as personal protective equipment and ventilators,” Durbin said.

