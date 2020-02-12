WASHINGTON– U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today joined Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) and 25 of his Democratic colleagues in requesting Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to take action on languishing energy tax policy priorities to address the growing threat of climate change.

The senators wrote, “Despite numerous opportunities, including in the recent tax extenders package, the Finance Committee has failed to take action on the dozens of energy tax proposals pending before it. It is critical that the Committee move to address these issues in a timely manner, along with much-needed policy changes to combat the damage and growing dangers caused by global climate change… Despite its crucial policymaking role, the Finance Committee did not hold a single hearing on energy tax policy during the 115th Congress and has yet to hold one in the 116th. The sole energy tax-related recommendation of the Committee’s temporary policy task forces was ignored in the tax extender legislation passed in December 2019, along with nearly all proposals put forward in members’ legislation this Congress. This Committee must fulfill its role in examining members’ energy tax proposals and in bolstering our nation’s efforts to combat climate change. Therefore, we urge you to swiftly schedule Committee action to address these proposals and ensure our nation’s energy tax policies keep up with the changing energy and climate landscape.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Joining Durbin and Wyden in signing the letter were Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Tom Carper (D-DE) , Ben Cardin (D-MD), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Bob Casey (D-PA), Mark Warner (D-VA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Angus King (I-ME), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Gary Peters (D-MI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tina Smith (D-MN), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

More like this: