WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today delivered an opening statement at his and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla’s (D-CA) spotlight forum entitled “Protecting the Future of American Democracy: Fighting a Surge in Voter Suppression.”

Today’s spotlight forum examined the recent surge in voter suppression by Republican state legislatures and the Trump Administration, ranging from attempts to purge voter rolls to the push to invalidate the results of the 2024 North Carolina State Supreme Court election through targeted disenfranchisement of voters after they had cast their ballots.

Today’s spotlight forum comes after Durbin and U.S. Senator Reverand Raphael Warnock (D-GA) led all Senate Democrats in reintroducing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, legislation that would update and restore critical safeguards of the original Voting Rights Act.

Key quotes:

“We are here today because the sacred right to vote in America is under attack. Republican elected officials—and now federal institutions under the Trump Administration—are attempting to further restrict access to the ballot under the false banner of ‘election integrity.’ Most disturbingly, some of these efforts are being carried out or enabled by the very government entities charged with protecting that right.”

“This betrayal is deliberate. It is strategic. It is eroding the foundation of our democracy. Let me be clear. There is no longer a functioning federal entity actively safeguarding your right to vote.”

“The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, once the proud defender of voting access for communities of color, military service members, rural voters, and people with disabilities, has turned inward. Under a reimagined mission, aligned with MAGA politics and driven by the lies of widespread voter fraud, the Division’s Voting Section has completely abdicated its role in confronting the real and rising tide of disenfranchisement.”

“Look at North Carolina, where there was an aggressive, though thankfully unsuccessful, attempt to discard valid ballots and overturn an election after Justice Allison Riggs—now a member of the state’s highest court and a witness here today— finally won her seat.”

“Look at our federal agencies. The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security are making demands for voter rolls from multiple states to initiate voter roll purges. These efforts, made under the guise of combating fraud, will disproportionately endanger voters of color, low-income communities, and active-duty military personnel.”

“What we are witnessing today is not a series of isolated misjudgments. This is a coordinated effort—emboldened by the myth of the stolen 2020 election—to restrict access to the polls through redistricting, voter roll purges, and legislative barriers.”

“We must treat this effort to erode our democracy with the urgency it demands. Yesterday, I joined Senators Warnock, Schumer, Blumenthal, Booker, [and Padilla], in reintroducing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. This legislation would restore and strengthen preclearance protections gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013 and reestablish meaningful federal oversight of voting laws in jurisdictions with a history of discrimination.”

“The last time the Voting Rights Act was reauthorized, the Senate unanimously passed the legislation… This year marks the sixtieth anniversary of the passage of the original Voting Rights Act, and 20 years since its last reauthorization—and unfortunately, the bipartisan support we once saw for protecting the most fundamental of our rights has disappeared.”

“Have we forgotten Selma? Have we forgotten that people bled on the bridge and others lost their lives so that all Americans could have the freedom to cast their ballot without intimidation and baseless, discriminatory restrictions?”

“We must act—not just to protect the future, but to honor the legacy of those who fought to secure the ballot. History is watching, and it will not be kind to silence.”

