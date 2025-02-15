WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) today introduced bipartisan legislation to expand the United States’ capacity to invest in quantum information science and research and development (R&D) through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). As quantum science, engineering, and technology advances, the DOE Quantum Leadership Act of 2025 would reinvigorate R&D projects at DOE by authorizing more than $2.5 billion in funding over the next five years—well above the $625 million for DOE-related programs laid out in the now-expiredNational Quantum Initiative Act of 2018. The DOE Quantum Leadership Act would also provide DOE the authority to expand its current quantum R&D initiatives.

“Between Fermilab and Argonne National Lab, our top-tier universities, and the new Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, our state is poised to be a global hub as quantum computing takes center stage. I want to keep the momentum going by supporting the Department of Energy, and in turn, Illinois’ quantum researchers, in pioneering quantum technologies that advance computing, security, and connectivity,” said Durbin. “Senator Daines and I are introducing the bipartisan DOE Quantum Leadership Act to supercharge research, development, and commercialization of quantum technologies—technologies that will grow the medical, financial, and materials industries and create jobs along the way. With this legislation, we can ensure our DOE facilities are well-equipped to lead the quantum revolution.”

“America is a leader in cutting-edge science and technology, and in order to maintain our strong position, we must invest in research and development projects. Spurring innovation through the National Quantum Initiative Program will help strengthen our national security, create Montana jobs and accelerate quantum research projects,” said Daines.

“We strongly support the leadership of Senators Durbin and Daines for their re-introduction of the Department of Energy Quantum Leadership Act at this critical moment for scaling and commercializing quantum computing. PsiQuantum is already building the infrastructure for utility-scale quantum systems, moving this technology towards deployment,” said Professor Jeremy O’Brien, co-founder and CEO of PsiQuantum. “The Department of Energy is a critical partner to PsiQuantum through our work with the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and other national labs in collaboration across government agencies. Quantum technologies will be essential for economic competitiveness and national security—advancing defense, securing critical infrastructure, and maintaining technological leadership. By strengthening the supply chain, expanding the workforce, and accelerating deployment, this legislation ensures the U.S. remains at the forefront of this critical technology.”

Specifically, the DOE Quantum Leadership Act would:

Reauthorize and expand R&D activities across DOE through 2030;

Build upon the foundational work of DOE’s five National Research Centers;

Direct DOE to study and address quantum supply chain challenges and reduce barriers to commercialization;

Increase interagency and industry coordination; and

Establish new programs to support the workforce demands of the growing quantum R&D and commercial ecosystems.

Joining Durbin and Daines in introducing this legislation as cosponsors are U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Todd Young (R-IN).

The DOE Quantum Leadership Act is endorsed by the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, Montana Photonics & Quantum Alliance, the Chicago Quantum Exchange, PsiQuantum, IBM, Quantum Economic Development Consortium, Quantum Industry Coalition, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, D-Wave, EeroQ, MxD, mHub, P33, Montana Chamber of Commerce, Energy Sciences Coalition, University of Chicago, University of Illinois System, Northwestern University, Montana State University, Federation of American Scientists, Computing Research Association, American Physical Society, Optica, and the Chicago Office of the Mayor.

Durbin has been a strong supporter of pushing quantum research forward. Last July, he visited MxD in Chicago to discuss integrating quantum technology into manufacturing processes. He also joined Illinois leaders to announce the new partnership between the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Illinois – Quantum Proving Ground – to promote quantum computing research, development, and manufacturing in the state. In June 2024, Durbin met with Dr. Stefanie Tompkins, Director of DARPA, to discuss Illinois’ role in R&D in the defense industry.

Last summer, Durbin joined Illinois leaders in celebrating the newly-announced location of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park’s (IQMP) location at USX on the South Side of Chicago and the announcement of the quantum campus’ first anchor tenant, PsiQuantum. Illinois plans to invest $500 million into the new quantum campus to attract Fortune 500 companies and startups in quantum computing.

A section by section of the bill is available here.

A copy of the bill text is available here.

