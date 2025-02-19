WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) condemned President Trump’s appeasement to Russian President Vladimir Putin—where Trump announced key concessions to Putin regarding Ukraine, while apparently ignoring Ukraine’s key demands. Durbin began his speech by recounting history in which British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain touted the now infamous Munich Agreement as the way to stave off Hitler’s Nazi Germany. One year later, Hitler invaded Poland and triggered World War II.

“Over time, Chamberlain’s name became synonymous with the term ‘appeasement.’ And for good reason. You see, while Chamberlain’s goal of peace may have been honorable, he was dangerously naïve about the human nature of a tyrant in Germany who was bent on territorial and maniacal ambitions—pursuits that could only be thwarted with strength,” said Durbin. “Well, President Trump’s ‘art of the deal’ opening negotiation with Vladimir Putin has the same naïve odor of appeasement.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Durbin continued, “Trump and his fledgling Defense Secretary publicly gave away huge concessions at the start—signaling they would not insist on a return to Ukraine’s sovereign 2014 borders or future NATO membership. It’s also not clear from the Administration’s bewildering Munich Security Conference remarks if Trump plans to even include Ukraine, or our European allies, in the negotiations over its own future. It is no wonder that in the UK—where they remember Chamberlain’s folly all too well—Donald Trump’s early pronouncements were lambasted for their misreading of history by leaders across the political spectrum.”

Members of the UK Parliament are speaking out against President Trump’s attempt to work with Putin. One Member of Parliament lamented that the West now “might be facing the worse betrayal of a European ally since Poland in 1945.” Another stated, “This is less the Art of a Deal and more a charter for Appeasement.”

Durbin concluded, “President Trump has always had a strange affinity for autocrats and dictators—a troubling stain and liability for the leader of the free world. He almost seems to want their adoration and admiration—especially compared to the clear-eyed leadership of Ronald Reagan in his dealing with the Soviets. But there are real consequences to Trump’s autocrat liaisons for American and allied security—ones Republicans in the Senate must take more seriously. His crazy rants about Greenland, Canada as a 51st state, Panama, and the Gulf of Mexico may be amusing to some including himself, but it certainly does not portend well for the foreign policy of the United States. Simply caving to Putin and walking away from Ukraine—just as Chamberlain did to Hitler—is an invitation for more confrontations in the future.”

More like this: