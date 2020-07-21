WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Co-Chair of the bipartisan Senate Ukraine Caucus, today led 12 of his colleagues in introducing a resolution opposing Russia’s inclusion into the Group of Seven (G7). Despite Russia’s occupation of Ukraine, its destabilizing actions against the U.S. and other democracies worldwide, and the recent reporting that Russia offered bounties to target American troops deployed to Afghanistan, President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for Russia to be readmitted to a Group of Eight or to participate in a G7 proceeding. Durbin’s resolution makes it clear that the U.S. Senate would oppose Russia’s readmission unless it ceases its malign actions against Ukraine, the U.S., and our allies.

“Instead of using all of the tools at his disposal to fight back against Russian threats against our troops, our election, and the sovereignty of democratic nations across the globe, President Trump has sought to normalize U.S. relations and reward the Kremlin,” Durbin said. “Today’s resolution makes clear that the United States Senate will oppose Russia’s readmission unless it ceases its malign actions against Ukraine, our allies, and the U.S.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with Durbin, the resolution is cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Bob Casey (D-PA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chris Coons (D-DE), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), and Kamala Harris (D-CA).

A copy of today’s Senate resolution is available here.

More like this: