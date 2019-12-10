WASHINGTON – As international negotiators continue discussions at the 25th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Madrid, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), along with Senator Edward J. Markey (D-MA), today joined 13 other Senators in introducing a resolution to express support for the Paris Climate Agreement. The resolution notes the growing scientific urgency around the need for action to combat the climate crisis, and details the bold steps that states, municipalities, and businesses are taking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create clean energy jobs, and meet the goals of the Paris climate accord.

“One of President Trump’s worst decisions was pulling out of the historic Paris Climate Agreement. In the absence of White House leadership, we’ve seen states and cities propose bold solutions and set strategies to combat the impacts of climate change. Today’s resolution makes clear that the despite the President’s denial of climate change, America will continue its work to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement,” Durbin said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with Durbin and Markey, the resolution is co-sponsored by Senators Tom Carper (D-DE), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Tina Smith (D-MN), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Bob Casey (D-PA), Jack Reed (D-RI), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

More like this: