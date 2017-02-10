Durbin calls on Trump Administration to release transcripts of Flynn’s secret conversations with Russia
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement:
Revelations that White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn secretly discussed U.S. sanctions with the Russian Ambassador one month before President Trump took office are a chilling new piece of the sinister puzzle of the President’s dealings with a hostile foreign power. These allegations warrant a serious and thorough investigation by an independent commission to determine their veracity and whether any laws were broken. The American people deserve the truth, and I call on the White House to provide a public accounting of General Flynn’s conversations with Russian officials from 2016.
