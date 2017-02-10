Durbin calls on Trump Administration to release transcripts of Flynn’s secret conversations with Russia Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement: Revelations that White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn secretly discussed U.S. sanctions with the Russian Ambassador one month before President Trump took office are a chilling new piece of the sinister puzzle of the President’s dealings with a hostile foreign power. These allegations warrant a serious and thorough investigation by an independent commission to determine their veracity and whether any laws were broken. The American people deserve the truth, and I call on the White House to provide a public accounting of General Flynn’s conversations with Russian officials from 2016. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending