WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (IL-17) today announced $6,012,390 in federal funding for infrastructure improvements and upgrades at Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD). Today’s investment, awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration, will fund Phase II of a terminal building expansion that will allow the airport to meet increasing passenger demands.

“Northern Illinois’ economic growth depends on our airports, and Chicago Rockford International Airport is no exception. The ongoing terminal expansion at RFD will create jobs and ensure we can keep up with air travel demands,” said Durbin. “With continued federal investment, we can guarantee that Rockford’s airport will continue to provide reliable air service and create new economic opportunities for local residents. I will continue to work alongside Representative Bustos to bring those opportunities to our state.”

“Senator Durbin and I are so proud to announce this $6 million federal investment in the Chicago Rockford International Airport to strengthen our local economy,” said Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. “Investing in our infrastructure is a proven way to create jobs by spurring new economic development opportunities. RFD is a cornerstone of this community and, by using these federal dollars to expand the terminal, we're sending a clear message that Rockford is open for business.”

Last month, Senator Durbin and Representative Bustos announced $455,869 in funding from the Department of Transportation for the construction of a 30,000 square yard cargo apron at RFD to provide additional aircraft parking.

