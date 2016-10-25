WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-Cubs) and Sherrod Brown (D-Indians) made a bet today on the outcome of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians. If the Cubs win, Brown will bring beer from Cleveland’s Platform Brewing Company to Durbin’s office. If the Indians prevail, Durbin will deliver beer from Chicago’s Goose Island Brewery to Brown’s office.

Article continues after sponsor message

“No team in sports has had a more storied journey to a championship series than the Chicago Cubs,” said Durbin. “As a result, Cubs fans are the best in all of sports—their World Series dreams deferred for generation after generation. After finishing the regular season as the best team in baseball, the city of Chicago and the world are ready for this World Series. I don’t care who wins, as long as it’s the Cubs.”

“As a lifelong Indians fan, I know that a World Series win for Cleveland is long overdue – and this is the year they’re going to clinch it,” said Brown. “I’m proud to stand alongside my fellow Clevelanders in cheering for the Indians and I can’t wait to see my city bring home another championship!”

More like this: