WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR); Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Chris Coons (D-DE); and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) today introduced bipartisan legislation to improve America’s competitiveness throughout the African continent and in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Increasing American Jobs through Greater Exports to Africa and Latin America Act will force better coordination between U.S. government agencies and departments, establish comprehensive strategic goals, and marshal private investments to improve U.S. exports to Africa, Latin American, and the Caribbean. The legislation will help create American jobs by requiring a whole of government strategy to increase the number of U.S. exports to Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean by at least 200 percent in real dollar value within ten years of enactment of the law. The legislation was included in the Senate version of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) last Congress.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Despite the strong demand for American products and services, others such as China have been busy building markets on the African continent and with our neighbors in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the U.S. is being left behind,” Durbin said. “Our bipartisan bill helps American businesses create jobs at home, and ensures America continues to be seen as a leader in rapidly growing and dynamic parts of the world.”

“As China moves to expand its influence and undermine U.S. strategic partnerships, fostering an effective trade strategy with African, Latin American and Caribbean nations has national security and economic benefits. Our bill provides a comprehensive approach to counter this nefarious behavior and increase the flow of American goods to these markets,” Boozman said.

“Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean are important trading partners for the U.S. – not just to advance mutually strategic relationships, but also to ensure we remain competitive against global adversaries like China,” said Shaheen. “We need a comprehensive approach to solidify U.S. economic leadership in emerging markets that are key for investment and partnership. I am pleased to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to create jobs for American workers and secure America’s presence on the global stage.”

The tools available to the United States to compete competitively in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean are scattered, difficult for businesses to access, and not effectively coordinated. The Senators’ bipartisan legislation will harmonize the U.S. government’s focus on increasing exports to Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean by making the following improvements:

Develop a comprehensive strategy to create American jobs by increasing U.S. goods and services exports to Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean by at least 200 percent in real dollar value over the next ten years; Create a Special White House Africa Strategy coordinators to ensure government agencies work in tandem and maximize resources to help U.S. companies expand into African, Latin American, and Caribbean markets; Encourage greater attention and coordination to African, Latin American, and Caribbean commercial markets by appropriate U.S. government agencies; and, Standardize training received by U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service officers and Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development economic officers on key programs and procedures agencies such as the United States International Development Finance Corporation, the Small Business Administration, and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency.

More like this: