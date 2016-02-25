WASHINGTON, D.C.– Veterans and students in Danville will soon benefit from a land transfer between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Illiana Health Care System and Danville Area Community College (DACC), said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today. Bipartisan legislation to allow the Illiana VA in Danville, Illinois to convey land to DACC was passed unanimously by the Senate yesterday evening and approved by the House of Representatives earlier this month. The bill – which was co-sponsored in the Senate by Durbin and U.S. Senator Mark Kirk (R-IL) and in the House by U.S. Representative John Shimkus (R-IL) – now goes to President Obama for his signature.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This bill will allow both the Danville VA and DACC to improve their campuses, benefiting Danville-area veterans and students alike. I am pleased to see this bipartisan legislation move forward,” Durbin said.

The land transfer would allow the VA to consolidate their property, build a straight fence line and move their aging library to the DACC. The DACC would then be able to renovate the library on the new land they receive.

More like this: