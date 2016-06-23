[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today applauded the decision by President Obama to nominate Chicago, Illinois native, Thomas Kotarac, as the Chairman of the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board – an independent agency that administers comprehensive retirement-survivor and unemployment-sickness benefit programs for the nation's railroad workers and their families.

Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! “There are few people I have met in my career that are more committed to our transportation systems than Tom Kotarac,” said Durbin. “Tom is a dedicated public servant who has been a tireless advocate for improving Illinois’ rail systems, roads, airports and waterways. He has consistently worked across the aisle and across regional borders to find common ground on projects that create good-paying jobs, spur economic activity and make travelling safer and more efficient for commuters. I know he will bring the same level of commitment to the men and women who rely on the Railroad Retirement Board.”

Kotarac is currently the Deputy Executive Director of Policy and Programming for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, a position he has held since 2015. Previously, he served as Projects Director in Senator Durbin’s office from 2007 to 2012, and as Senior Policy Advisor for Senator Durbin from 2012 to 2015. From 2004 to 2007, Kotarac was a Senior Legislative Assistant for Representative Luis V. Gutierrez, from 2004 to 2007 and he also served as a Legislative Correspondent and Congressional Aide for Representative Gutierrez from 2002 to 2003. He received a B.A. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

