WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded $1,439,532 in federal funding to Illinois communities to support state coalitions and other organizations that provide essential services, civil and legal assistance programs, and related assistance to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

“Today’s funding will help ensure that organizations assisting victims of sexual assault and domestic violence continue to have access to critical funding and resources,” said Durbin. “This is an important investment that will provide valuable and potentially lifesaving assistance to vulnerable individuals across Illinois.”

The State Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Coalitions Program

Under this announcement, the following coalitions will receive funding to provide services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence:

Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault (Springfield, Illinois):$147,891 in funding;

Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence (Springfield, Illinois):$91,641 in funding.

This funding is provided through the DOJ’s State Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Coalitions program, which was created as part of the Violence Against Women Act in 2000. The State Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Coalitions program supports state coalition efforts to work with public and private entities to provide critical services to survivors and victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The Legal Assistance for Victims Program

Under this announcement, the following organizations will receive funding to provide civil and legal services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence:

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago (Chicago, Illinois):$600,000 in funding;

Prairie State Legal Services (Rockford, Illinois): $600,000 in funding.

This funding is provided through the DOJ’s Legal Assistance for Victims program, which was created as part of the Violence Against Women Act in 2000. The Legal Assistance for Victims program strengthens civil and legal assistance programs for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

