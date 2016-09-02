Durbin announces more than $9.5 million to prevent homelessness among Illinois Veterans Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has awarded Illinois organizations grants totaling $9,540,655 to prevent homelessness among veterans and their families. Today’s funding will help pay for outreach, case management, and assistance related to VA benefits. More than $300 million were awarded nationwide today through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! “Too often, our nation’s veterans find themselves facing financial difficulties and the prospect of homelessness. This investment will help ensure that veterans receive the help they need to stay in their homes and provide a safe and stable environment for their loved ones,” said Durbin. “I commend the VA’s efforts, and I am proud to continue working alongside the department to keep our promise to America’s veterans.” Under this announcement, the following organizations in Illinois will receive grant funding: Heartland Human Care Services, Inc. (Chicagoland): $1,312,118

Transitional Living Services, Inc. (Chicagoland): $344,616