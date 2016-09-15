Article continues after sponsor message

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Justice has awarded Illinois law enforcement agencies and one non-profit organization grants totaling $8,981,832. Today’s funding will support DNA analysis capacity enhancement, youth mental health services, and equipment and personnel costs.

“This is an important investment in the safety and security of communities across our state,” said Durbin. “These initiatives strengthen the Illinois justice system, and I will work to ensure Illinois’ continued access to the federal programs and resources that keep our families safe.”

Under this announcement, the following agencies and organizations will receive funding:

DuPage County Sheriff’s Office: $180,000 to fund overtime and support staff, purchase supplies, and fund continuing education at the DuPage County Forensic Science Center (SDFSC);

Illinois State Police: $1,703,173 to support overtime for forensic laboratory employees engaged in DNA analysis, purchase supplies, and pay for the outsourcing of DNA casework in an effort to reduce case backlog and turnaround times.

Youth Outreach Services in Chicago: $300,000 for efforts to reduce recidivism among youth and provide treatment for victims;

Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority: $6,742,363 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG) to be distributed to local law enforcement and criminal justice programs throughout the state.

Will County: $56,296 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG) to support heroin addiction prevention and education efforts in selected schools.

