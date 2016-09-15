 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Justice has awarded Illinois law enforcement agencies and one non-profit organization grants totaling $8,981,832. Today’s funding will support DNA analysis capacity enhancement, youth mental health services, and equipment and personnel costs.

This is an important investment in the safety and security of communities across our state,” said Durbin. “These initiatives strengthen the Illinois justice system, and I will work to ensure Illinois’ continued access to the federal programs and resources that keep our families safe.

Under this announcement, the following agencies and organizations will receive funding:

  • DuPage County Sheriff’s Office: $180,000 to fund overtime and support staff, purchase supplies, and fund continuing education at the DuPage County Forensic Science Center (SDFSC);
  • Illinois State Police: $1,703,173 to support overtime for forensic laboratory employees engaged in DNA analysis, purchase supplies, and pay for the outsourcing of DNA casework in an effort to reduce case backlog and turnaround times.
  • Youth Outreach Services in Chicago: $300,000 for efforts to reduce recidivism among youth and provide treatment for victims;
  • Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority: $6,742,363 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG) to be distributed to local law enforcement and criminal justice programs throughout the state.
  • Will County: $56,296 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG) to support heroin addiction prevention and education efforts in selected schools.

More like this:

Oct 13, 2024 - Giannoulias’ Office Accepting John Lewis Youth Leadership Award Nominations

3 days ago - Restorative Justice Experts To Lead Youth Empowerment Sessions At Alton High

Nov 15, 2024 - Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and First Lady MK Pritzker Continue Justice Reform Collaboration with Facility Tours 

Oct 28, 2024 - Macoupin County Leads Youth Deer Harvest with 78 Deer in 2024, Madison County Reports Slight Increase

Nov 13, 2024 - Raoul Charges Pocohontos Man With Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Material, Weapon By Felon

 