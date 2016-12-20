CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families has awarded providers throughout Illinois $77,414,803 to support early education and comprehensive family support services in Cook, Kendall, Madison, Pulaski, and Will Counties.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Head Start program is the source of countless success stories in Illinois and around the country—it’s a stepping stone children need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond,” said Durbin. “Today’s funding will help level the playing field for families of modest means by promoting healthy development and school readiness for kindergarten and elementary school.”

Under this announcement, the following Illinois providers will receive funding for Head Start and Early Head Start programs:

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet, Inc.: $3,310,155

$3,310,155 City of Chicago: $60,481,809

$60,481,809 Ounce of Prevention Fund (Chicago): $7,156,563

$7,156,563 Riverbend Head Start and Family Services (Alton, IL): $4,175,251

$4,175,251 Southern Seven Health Department (Ullin, IL): $2,291,025

More like this: