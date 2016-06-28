WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced more than $20.5 million in federal funding for Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Illinois. Since the beginning of June, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families has awarded Illinois providers grants totaling $20,501,838 for early education and comprehensive services for low-income children and families.

"The Head Start program is the source of countless success stories in Illinois and around the country—it's a stepping stone children need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond," said Durbin. "Today's funding will help level the playing field for low-income children by promoting school readiness for kindergarten and elementary school."

Under this announcement, the following Illinois providers will receive funding for Head Start and Early Head Start programs:

Childcare Network of Evanston: $1,671,187;

Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation: $1,843,466;

Board of Trustees of Southern Illinois University: $3,226,971;

Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago, Inc.: $11,407,124;

Rock Island-Milan School District, Inc.: $2,353,090.

