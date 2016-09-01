 

CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) has selected the Center of Concern, located in Park Ridge, to receive up to $321,183 to support independent living among seniors living in suburban Cook County. Today’s funding, provided through the CNCS’ Senior Corps Senior Companion Program, will help partner volunteers age 55 and older with seniors and people with disabilities who have difficulties completing daily tasks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

I am proud to support this investment in our seniors. The Senior Companion Program not only helps seniors and individuals with disabilities remain in their homes, it provides them with much-needed companionship and ensures that caregivers have the time to take care of themselves,” said Durbin. “I will continue to work to make sure that Illinois seniors have access to the federal resources and programs that allow them to live independently.

More like this:

Yesterday - Midwest Members Credit Union 'Oiler Of The Month' Is Jordan Ealey

Oct 15, 2024 - PILI To Provide Free Wills & Power Of Attorney Legal Clinic For Veterans And Seniors At Senior Services Plus

Oct 24, 2024 - Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month”

Sep 25, 2024 - North Bend Senior Residences Break Ground in Fairview Heights

Nov 11, 2024 - Civic Memorial Announces September, October Students/Teachers of the Month

 