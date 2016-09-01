Durbin announces funding to support independent living for seniors Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) has selected the Center of Concern, located in Park Ridge, to receive up to $321,183 to support independent living among seniors living in suburban Cook County. Today’s funding, provided through the CNCS’ Senior Corps Senior Companion Program, will help partner volunteers age 55 and older with seniors and people with disabilities who have difficulties completing daily tasks. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! “I am proud to support this investment in our seniors. The Senior Companion Program not only helps seniors and individuals with disabilities remain in their homes, it provides them with much-needed companionship and ensures that caregivers have the time to take care of themselves,” said Durbin. “I will continue to work to make sure that Illinois seniors have access to the federal resources and programs that allow them to live independently.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending