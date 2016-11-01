PEORIA – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $789,299 in federal funding across Illinois to assist agricultural producers enter into value-added activities related to the process or marketing of bio-based, value-added products. This funding, provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Value Added Producer Grants, will provide assistance to benefit businesses in four counties: Bond, Boone, DeKalb, and Stephenson.

“This funding will help boost small agricultural businesses across Illinois, creating jobs and providing opportunities for expansion,” said Durbin. I will continue working to ensure that Illinois’ agricultural industry has access to the critical federal investments that drive economic growth.”

Under today’s announcement, the following businesses will receive USDA funding:

  • Bond County: $248,000 in funding for Rolling Lawns Farm, LLC, which will be used as working capital to assist this family-owned dairy farm in processing, bottling, and selling their raw milk from their cattle herd.
  • Boone County: $250,000 in funding for Moragra PJ Farms, which will assist the farming operation with the handling, verification, sales, marketing and other working capital expenses for their identity-preserved, non-GMO corn production business.
  • DeKalb County: $250,000 in funding for Whiskey Acres Distilling Company, which will address working capital expenses for this farm-based distilling business.
  • Stephenson County: $41,299 for Gretta’s Goat Milk Soap Inc., which will be used for day-to-day operating expenses associated with this farm-based goat milk soap and cheese production business.

