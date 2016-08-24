Article continues after sponsor message

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $879,227 in federal funding to support law enforcement efforts across Illinois. These investments, awarded though the Department of Justice, will be used to purchase vehicles and equipment, support personnel costs, and enhance existing programs.

“Today’s funding will help equip our law enforcement officers with the best, most up-to-date tools to do their jobs effectively and keep residents safe,” said Durbin.

Under this announcement, the following cities and agencies will receive grant awards:

City of Danville: $30,040 for patrol overtime;

Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority: $335,823 to support forensics capabilities at seven laboratories;

City of DeKalb: $16,225 to purchase surveillance equipment;

City of Waukegan: $46,965 to purchase license plate readers and patrol equipment;

City of Carbondale: $17,710 to purchase radios, office equipment, portable GPS units, and emergency lighting

Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority: $249,593 to enhance programs to implement the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA);

City of Champaign: $68,962 to purchase a crisis negotiations unit van, fuel for squad cars, and Tasers;

City of Springfield: $113,909 to purchase patrol vehicles.

More like this: