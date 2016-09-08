WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $2,483,234 in federal funding to support law enforcement efforts across Illinois. Today’s funding, awarded though the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, will be used to purchase equipment and support personnel costs.

"The men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line day and night to keep our communities safe," said Durbin. "This grant funding will help equip those officers with the best, most up-to-date tools to do their jobs effectively and keep residents safe."

Under this announcement, the following cities and counties will receive funding:

City of Chicago: $2,333,428 to purchase equipment and support overtime patrols;

$2,333,428 to purchase equipment and support overtime patrols; City of Bloomington: $30,936 to purchase a 3D scanner;

$30,936 to purchase a 3D scanner; St. Clair County: $118,870 to purchase in-car cameras, Tasers, and vehicles and support personnel costs.

